Townsend & Associates Inc Purchases 3,332 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,575,235. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

