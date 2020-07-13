Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.79 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.5% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 186.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 40,142,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.