Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) Raised to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

TYG stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $9,275,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

