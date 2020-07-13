TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $392,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 118,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,105,099. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.