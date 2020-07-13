Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tidewater Inc. provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels. The Company tows and anchor-handles mobile drilling rigs and equipment, transports supplies and personnel, and supports pipe laying and other offshore construction activities. Its operating segment consists of Americas, Asia/Pacific, Middle East/North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa/Europe. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production companies; independent exploration and production companies; government-owned or government-controlled organizations, and other companies; drilling contractors and other companies. Tidewater Inc. is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. “

Get Tidewater alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tidewater from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TDW stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tidewater by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,177,000 after acquiring an additional 295,956 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tidewater (TDW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.