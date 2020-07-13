TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TXMD has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut TherapeuticsMD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised TherapeuticsMD from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.03.

TXMD stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,335,964 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,358.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,831,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,016,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 313,971 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.