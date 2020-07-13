The Second Cup (TSE:SCU) Shares Up 63.8%

The Second Cup Ltd (TSE:SCU)’s stock price rose 63.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.31, approximately 133,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 942% from the average daily volume of 12,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.90.

About The Second Cup (TSE:SCU)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

