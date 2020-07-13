Tellor Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.85 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Tellor token can now be bought for approximately $10.33 or 0.00111575 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and $2.63 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tellor has traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor’s total supply is 1,435,626 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,564 tokens. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.