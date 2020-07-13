Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Indl Alliance S upgraded Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.5742 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 22,891 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 74.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 72.1% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 53.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

