Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $19.00 to $20.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Switch from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.56.

NYSE SWCH opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Switch has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Switch will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $917,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,018.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $563,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,761,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 557,000 shares of company stock worth $10,080,770. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Switch by 1,586.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Switch by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,796 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Switch by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

