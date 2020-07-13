SVB Leerink Raises Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $10.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OSMT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of OSMT opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $451.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

