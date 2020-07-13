Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $70.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Argus downgraded shares of VF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of VF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VF from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

Get VF alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

In other VF news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in VF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in VF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in VF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in VF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 35,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.