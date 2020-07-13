Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $30.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of -24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $968,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 710,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,563 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

