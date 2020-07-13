SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SurModics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SurModics from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.75.

Get SurModics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.86 on Thursday. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $569.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.43, a PEG ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. SurModics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SurModics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SurModics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.