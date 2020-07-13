SunTrust Banks Raises Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target to $11.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $8.77 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $451.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 115.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

