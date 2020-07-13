Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.15

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 45548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Sunrun from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 342.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 4,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $58,443.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 436,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,654,300. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

