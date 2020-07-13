Successful Portfolios LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,887 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,143,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,435,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,772,000 after acquiring an additional 168,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.23. 384,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,914,343. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

