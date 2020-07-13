Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Successful Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.66. 19,983,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The firm has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

