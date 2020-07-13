Successful Portfolios LLC Has $440,000 Position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

NEA traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,646. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.