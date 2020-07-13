Successful Portfolios LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DAL stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,824,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,700,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

