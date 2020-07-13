Successful Portfolios LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,769,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,464.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 271,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,283 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,630,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.30. 489,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,370. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

