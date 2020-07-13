Successful Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Successful Portfolios LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,955 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on AT&T from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

