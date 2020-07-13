Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Substratum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network and OKEx. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,217.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.01964047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00077979 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000989 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00116454 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitbns, Radar Relay, COSS, Tidex, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.