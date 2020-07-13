Strategic Wealth Designers Takes $233,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.84.

Shares of RCL traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,593,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,592,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

