Strategic Wealth Designers Sells 31,335 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Wealth Designers decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,335 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,004,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura reduced their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

Shares of T traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.75. 2,121,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,514,864. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

