Strategic Wealth Designers Increases Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in BP were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP remained flat at $$22.46 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,317,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,463. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.01. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BP from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.51.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

