Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $95,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday.
FS KKR Capital Corp. II Company Profile
There is no company description available for FS KKR Capital Corp II.
Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR).
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.