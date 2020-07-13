Strategic Wealth Designers Buys New Stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $63,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $95,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter worth $194,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FSKR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,081. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

