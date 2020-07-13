Strategic Wealth Designers Buys 6,277 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 16,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.72.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 402,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

