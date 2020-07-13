Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading 20.7% Higher

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB) traded up 20.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 138,303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 58,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

