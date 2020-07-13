Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 128,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 326.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,649. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

