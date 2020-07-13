Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 20,878 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 2.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,973,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 186,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.25. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

