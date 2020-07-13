Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 676 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 73,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 65,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

NYSE:PFE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.21. 53,523,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,670,208. The stock has a market cap of $187.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

