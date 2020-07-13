Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYBT. Stephens raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of SYBT opened at $36.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $820.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Bickel III bought 12,175 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Also, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $384,117 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

