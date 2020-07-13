Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Purple Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 8,607 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 1,721 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on PRPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,789,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,707,777 shares of company stock valued at $135,381,659. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 528.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

