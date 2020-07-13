Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,054 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 801% compared to the average volume of 561 call options.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,480.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,729 shares of company stock worth $5,413,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.64. 25,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.52.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

