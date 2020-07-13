Stipend (SPD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $12,048.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00044272 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.66 or 0.00794940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.92 or 0.01866100 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00164775 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00166739 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9,230.93 or 0.99619629 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

Stipend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

