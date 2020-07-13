Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.96 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $144,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,555.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $184,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,445.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 55,026 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.