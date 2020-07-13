Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Acquires 4,047 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $46.68.

