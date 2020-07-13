Stephens Boosts Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Price Target to $25.00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) had its price target raised by Stephens from $18.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.31. The stock had a trading volume of 717,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $819.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.70.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $762.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.46 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,652,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 74,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

