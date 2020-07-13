Stellar (XLM) Price Tops $0.0929 on Major Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 33.7% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Stellarport, Cryptomate and Koinex. Stellar has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and $385.59 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01981148 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00201286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00079491 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118860 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,812 coins and its circulating supply is 20,445,757,405 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Vebitcoin, Kuna, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, RippleFox, BCEX, Liquid, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Kraken, Poloniex, Bitfinex, Exmo, Kryptono, HitBTC, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Indodax, Sistemkoin, GOPAX, ABCC, ZB.COM, Koineks, BitMart, Cryptomate, OKEx, Gate.io, C2CX, Koinex, Stellarport, Ovis, Stronghold, CryptoMarket, Bitbns, CEX.IO, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

