Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Steem has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $77.86 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, RuDEX, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,267.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.02539591 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00669087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00009918 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000634 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,683,773 coins and its circulating supply is 370,709,679 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Steem is steem.com . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bithumb, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, RuDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

