Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0259

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Livecoin, OOOBTC and ChaoEX. Status has a total market cap of $90.01 million and approximately $20.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.01979533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00079829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001011 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118784 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Binance, Radar Relay, Livecoin, Tidex, OKEx, DragonEX, Liqui, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Ethfinex, ABCC, IDEX, BigONE, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bithumb, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, Koinex, Kucoin, Gatecoin, IDAX, Poloniex, Huobi, GOPAX, Bittrex, IDCM, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Upbit, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Ovis, DDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

