Stantec (TSE:STN) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.20

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.20 and last traded at C$43.19, with a volume of 24939 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STN. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$44.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.55.

Get Stantec alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.46 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.450586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.89%.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$82,687.00. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 40,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.01, for a total value of C$1,720,332.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,698,628.74. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $1,907,239 in the last three months.

Stantec Company Profile (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.