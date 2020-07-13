Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th.

Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 240.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.4%.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.