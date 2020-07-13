Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.96

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.96 and last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 18116 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

The stock has a market cap of $626.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Hickey sold 25,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $311,664.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,336.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 7,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $99,039.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,046.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 394,647 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 714,164 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 887,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 279,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

