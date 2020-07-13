SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.90

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.75, with a volume of 17524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

