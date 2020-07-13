Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Sells C$12,500.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,500.
Shares of CVE:SSV traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 982,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. Southern Silver Exploration Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53.
About Southern Silver Exploration
