Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Sells C$12,500.00 in Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp (CVE:SSV) Senior Officer Robert William John Macdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,500.

Shares of CVE:SSV traded up C$0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 982,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. Southern Silver Exploration Corp has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares, which is located in Durango State, Mexico.

