Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 8.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 38,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 485,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 0.4% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 404,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000.

FFC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 70,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $23.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

