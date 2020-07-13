Sound Income Strategies LLC Invests $654,000 in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,713,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 214.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 44,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Compass Minerals International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.75. 249,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,704. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

