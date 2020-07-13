Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,658,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,912,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.